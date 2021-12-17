Senate confirms Milwaukee’s mayor as Luxembourg ambassador

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The City of Milwaukee will soon have a change in leadership.

The U.S. Senate on Thursday evening confirmed the nomination of Mayor Tom Barrett to become ambassador to the small European country of Luxembourg.

Barrett, who was elected mayor in 2004, did not say when he plans to step down. Common Council President Cavalier Johnson will become acting mayor until a special election can be held to fill the remainder of Barrett’s term, which ends in 2024.

Johnson is one of seven candidates who have filed papers to run for the permanent position.

Others include Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas, Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic and former Ald. Bob Donovan.

