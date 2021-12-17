Chippewa Valley school districts announce closures Friday due to ‘safety concerns’

CHIPPEWA VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls and McDonell Area Catholic Schools have announced they will be closed Friday due to ‘safety concerns.’

Mike Johnson of the Eau Claire Area School District says school will take place as scheduled.

We do know that schools districts and law enforcement agencies in Western Wisconsin are aware of a widely shared post on the social media platform Tiktok, a post that refers to a threat to school safety Dec. 17 “for every school in the USA.”

Area school districts and law enforcement agencies say this post is part of a national trend and did not originate locally.

In letters to parents, the area school districts say while they don’t believe the threat to be credible, but are monitoring the situation, adding that this situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats.

WEAU has reached out for for comment from the schools that have closed Friday.

