Advertisement

Stanley storm damage relief fund

Storm damage in Stanley, Wis. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Donations can be mailed or dropped off at any Forward Bank location, physical donations (clothing, food, etc.) can be dropped off at the Stanley Community Building in Chapman Park.(Duane Wolter | WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - On Wednesday, Dec. 15 at approximately 9:20 p.m., the City of Stanley sustained extensive damage as a result of severe weather.

According to a release from the Stanley Police Department, the impact throughout the city is quite expansive, with numerous structures sustaining devastating loss. It is believed that a tornado is the cause of this weather event however an official determination will be made by the National Weather Service.

At this time, there have been no reported injuries.

Stanley PD says there are still numerous downed trees and power lines, with approximately 75% of Xcel Energy utility customers having been without power since approximately 9:20 p.m. Thursday evening. Crews will be working until 10:00 p.m. Friday evening, however, power likely will not be fully restored throughout the entire city until Saturday.

The Stanley Community Building in Chapman Park is open to any and all in need. Multiple food and drink options are available thanks to donors from the area.

Donations can be mailed or dropped off at any Forward Bank location, physical donations (clothing, food, etc.) can be dropped off at the Stanley Community Building in Chapman Park.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in Stanley, Wis. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Widespread storm damage, power outages in western Wisconsin
Storm damage from Stanley, WI following severe storms on Dec. 15.
Stanley Police reporting extensive damage in the city
A confirmed tornado hit near Neillsville, Wis. on 12/15/2021, damaging trees and homes in Clark...
National Weather Service confirm several tornadoes during overnight storms
If you are interested in Volunteering or have any questions, call 715-723-0051.
Irvine Park Christmas Village cancelled
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

Latest News

Skywarn 13 Weather: Noon (12/17/21)
Heather Pingel (Go Fund Me)
Bowler woman attacked by family dog, dies of injuries
Thanks to all the hard work from the department and the community, they are happy announce that...
Christmas Village at Irvine Park re-opens
Donation hours on Friday will be 12:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m. Donation hours on Saturday will be 9:00...
At the Roots LLC accepting donations for Stanley