Stanley storm damage relief fund

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - On Wednesday, Dec. 15 at approximately 9:20 p.m., the City of Stanley sustained extensive damage as a result of severe weather.

According to a release from the Stanley Police Department, the impact throughout the city is quite expansive, with numerous structures sustaining devastating loss. It is believed that a tornado is the cause of this weather event however an official determination will be made by the National Weather Service.

At this time, there have been no reported injuries.

Stanley PD says there are still numerous downed trees and power lines, with approximately 75% of Xcel Energy utility customers having been without power since approximately 9:20 p.m. Thursday evening. Crews will be working until 10:00 p.m. Friday evening, however, power likely will not be fully restored throughout the entire city until Saturday.

The Stanley Community Building in Chapman Park is open to any and all in need. Multiple food and drink options are available thanks to donors from the area.

Donations can be mailed or dropped off at any Forward Bank location, physical donations (clothing, food, etc.) can be dropped off at the Stanley Community Building in Chapman Park.

