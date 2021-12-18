Area builders having trouble finding places to build

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Demand for homes in and around the Chippewa Valley continues to be strong despite the pandemic.

However, there’s not enough supply to keep up with the demand.

One challenge starts on the ground level.

This home in Eau Claire is just about ready to hit the market.

Before it could be built, builders like Holzinger Homes have to find land to build on.

“As builders we try to find places where we can build,” said Paul Holzinger owner of Holzinger Homes. “We follow guidelines from the township and the county and the city.”

In the last 10 years, that’s gotten harder to do.

According to data from a University of Wisconsin report between 1994 and 2007, every year there were about 14,000 lots for Wisconsin builders to buy and develop.

Since 2008 that number has hovered around 3,200.

“As we grow outside the community, it’s hard to find people who want to sell their land to find more land to develop,” said Pat Smith, the president of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. “People are wanting to hold onto the land that they have making it tougher for developers. And there’s also environmental restrictions that we run into.”

When people are willing to sell land, they can face opposition from neighbors.

That’s the experience Holzinger has had with one Eau Claire County man hoping to sell.

“He had a pretty good plan put together back then, but then the recession kind of put the kibosh on that development,” Holzinger said. “Now the demand is there again, and it’s a good time for him to sell, but it’s been met with resistance from neighbors in that same area.”

For Holzinger, it’s about finding a balance.

“How do you develop that land responsibly?” Holzinger said. “Is the farmer entitled to sell his land, and that’s his retirement plan. Should he be able to do that? I think he should. Do the neighbors have a say? They probably have a say.”

Moving forward if builders can’t build, home prices will continue to rise.

Smith says they expect the demand for housing to continue to be strong for at least 10 years.

The Home Builders Association said some of this demand for housing is being driven by millennials wanting to become homeowners.

They’re also seeing a trend of people wanting to move from larger cities like Minneapolis to places like Eau Claire.

