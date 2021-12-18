Donations pour in for Stanley tornado relief efforts

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - An outpouring of support following a tornado severely damaging parts of town has left the City of Stanley with an abundance of certain types of donations.

City officials said that they are running out of room at the Stanley Community Center in Chapman Park to effectively distribute clothing and toiletry items as a result of Wednesday’s historic storm.

The Stanley Community Association said that since most of the damage to buildings was on the exterior, there hasn’t been a great demand for those types of items. The Stanley Police Department said that if people wanted to continue to donate clothing and personal hygiene items, they can make arrangements through the Salvation Army. Additionally, the Stanley Community Center will be closing Saturday at 7 p.m. with power fully restored to the city, so police are asking anyone who still needs supplies to reach out to them before the center closes Saturday night.

Donations are still needed and appreciated, city officials said, and right now the greatest need is for money. People looking to donate money can do so at Forward Bank, located at 240 S. Broadway St., and the Stanley Relief Fund or by sending them to the Stanley Community Association’s Venmo at sca54768. Checks can be made out to “Stanley Relief Fund.”

UPDATES: We have been so blessed with so many caring and thoughtful people that have donated so many items. At this... Posted by Stanley Police Department on Saturday, December 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.