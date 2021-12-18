Advertisement

Milwaukee court: Audio of bail hearing missed due to error

Court officials say they only discovered that audio of the hearing was missing after reporters requested a copy of it.
(Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee County court officials have reported that an error led to them failing to record audio of a bail hearing for a man before he allegedly drove his vehicle through a Christmas parade, killing six people.

Court officials say they only discovered that audio of the hearing was missing after reporters requested a copy of it, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Court Administrator Holly Szablewski explained that a digital audio-visual system used to stream court proceedings during the pandemic was not properly integrated with an old audio system.

Audio of the court’s proceedings was not recorded for four days due to the error.

