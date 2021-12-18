Advertisement

Power restored to storm-affected areas in western Wisconsin Saturday

Tens of thousands of electric customers were affected by Wednesday night's historic storms.
Tens of thousands of electric customers were affected by Wednesday night's historic storms.(WILX)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - The lights are back on for tens of thousands of electric customers in western Wisconsin after historic storms swept through the Midwest, dropping tornadoes and hurricane-force wind gusts as it tracked across the region Wednesday evening.

One of the hardest-hit areas, Stanley, Wis., didn’t get full power service back online until overnight Friday into Saturday.

Some of western Wisconsin’s electric providers reported thousands or tens of thousands of customers without electricity due to the storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Xcel Energy, which services over 200,000 customers in the state, reported about 24,000 homes and businesses lost power at some point during the storms. Riverland Electric Cooperative, which has a service area north of La Crosse and Sparta, said about 6,000 people were without power at varying times because of the storms. Several other local energy cooperative providers who had reported widespread outages in the aftermath of the storms showed no active outages Friday or Saturday.

As of late Saturday morning, power outages were largely cleared across western Wisconsin, with scattered outages affecting a few hundred people in northern Wisconsin.

During most of the immediate aftermath of a tornado that destroyed or heavily damaged over a dozen homes in town, the City of Stanley lacked power to about three-quarters of its residences for the 24 to 36 hours following the storm. That figure had improved to only about a quarter of customers without power 48 hours after the storm, and all outages were cleared early Saturday.

Some services, such as landline phone and some internet services, remained offline Saturday in some areas as crews worked to clear downed power lines and debris in the days following the storms. Some homes that sustained severe damage also will not have power restored until an electrician can repair lines that come into the houses affected.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Durand mom dies 12 days after having twins
Chippewa Falls school districts announce closures Friday due to safety concerns
Heather Pingel
Bowler woman attacked by family dog, dies of injuries
An investigation indicates a car was southbound on County Road K and failed to stop at the stop...
Name released of person in fatal crash in Dunn County
If you are interested in Volunteering or have any questions, call 715-723-0051.
Irvine Park Christmas Village cancelled

Latest News

Forward Bank Sets Up Stanley Relief Fund
Forward Bank Sets Up Stanley Relief Fund
SportScene 13 - Friday
SportScene 13 - Friday
Skywarn 13 Weather @ 10
Skywarn 13 Weather @ 10
Flu Season
Flu Season Ramps Up