Power restored to storm-affected areas in western Wisconsin Saturday

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - The lights are back on for tens of thousands of electric customers in western Wisconsin after historic storms swept through the Midwest, dropping tornadoes and hurricane-force wind gusts as it tracked across the region Wednesday evening.

One of the hardest-hit areas, Stanley, Wis., didn’t get full power service back online until overnight Friday into Saturday.

Some of western Wisconsin’s electric providers reported thousands or tens of thousands of customers without electricity due to the storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Xcel Energy, which services over 200,000 customers in the state, reported about 24,000 homes and businesses lost power at some point during the storms. Riverland Electric Cooperative, which has a service area north of La Crosse and Sparta, said about 6,000 people were without power at varying times because of the storms. Several other local energy cooperative providers who had reported widespread outages in the aftermath of the storms showed no active outages Friday or Saturday.

As of late Saturday morning, power outages were largely cleared across western Wisconsin, with scattered outages affecting a few hundred people in northern Wisconsin.

During most of the immediate aftermath of a tornado that destroyed or heavily damaged over a dozen homes in town, the City of Stanley lacked power to about three-quarters of its residences for the 24 to 36 hours following the storm. That figure had improved to only about a quarter of customers without power 48 hours after the storm, and all outages were cleared early Saturday.

Some services, such as landline phone and some internet services, remained offline Saturday in some areas as crews worked to clear downed power lines and debris in the days following the storms. Some homes that sustained severe damage also will not have power restored until an electrician can repair lines that come into the houses affected.

