Protecting yourself from the flu this winter season

By Dazia Cummings
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This year, more people are getting sick with the flu compared to last year.

Since the flu and COVID share similar symptoms, medical professionals says it’s even more important to get tested when you’re not feeling well. Labs across the country are performing a single test that checks for flu, COVID-19 and, in some cases, RSV.

Dr. Matt Binnicker with Mayo says frequent testing is one way we can help keep each other healthy this winter.

“Influenza is out there, and it’s finding those cracks and taking advantage of those opportunities of spread so this is an important topic for sure. Patients are going to be impacted by this and testing and identifying the diagnosis and managing individuals is really important to outcomes,” said Dr. Binnicker.

He says as we enter into the traditional flu season, mitigation factors like wearing a mask, social distancing and getting tested will become even more important.

