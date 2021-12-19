Advertisement

1 person hurt after being hit by car in Trempealeau County Saturday

The man was injured after he got out of his truck to pick up a recycling container that had...
The man was injured after he got out of his truck to pick up a recycling container that had fallen out and was hit by a passing vehicle.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF UNITY (TREMPEALEAU COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after being hit by a car while the person was outside of their vehicle along a roadway in Trempealeau County Saturday.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said a man was injured after he got out of his truck to pick up a recycling container that had fallen out of his vehicle at 12:39 p.m. Saturday on Highway 10 two miles east of Strum in the Town of Unity.

In a release, the Sheriff’s Office said that the man was standing near the rear of his truck when he was hit by a passing vehicle. The man was then flown to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire, with his condition unknown at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, or nearly five hours after the crash.

The driver of the passing vehicle that struck the man was not hurt. The Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating the crash. Names of the people involved are not being released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Durand mom dies 12 days after having twins
Chippewa Falls school districts announce closures Friday due to safety concerns
Heather Pingel
Bowler woman attacked by family dog, dies of injuries
An investigation indicates a car was southbound on County Road K and failed to stop at the stop...
Name released of person in fatal crash in Dunn County
If you are interested in Volunteering or have any questions, call 715-723-0051.
Irvine Park Christmas Village cancelled

Latest News

The Flying Eagles hosted their 15th annual free learn how to ski day for kids
Kids learn to ski with the Flying Eagles Ski Club
Hope Gospel hosted their 15th annual community Christmas dinner
Hope Gospel Mission hosts 15th Christmas dinner
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Six (12/18/21)
Kids Learn To Ski With The Flying Eagles Ski Club
Kids Learn To Ski With The Flying Eagles Ski Club (12/18/21)