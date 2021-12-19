1 person hurt after being hit by car in Trempealeau County Saturday

TOWN OF UNITY (TREMPEALEAU COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after being hit by a car while the person was outside of their vehicle along a roadway in Trempealeau County Saturday.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said a man was injured after he got out of his truck to pick up a recycling container that had fallen out of his vehicle at 12:39 p.m. Saturday on Highway 10 two miles east of Strum in the Town of Unity.

In a release, the Sheriff’s Office said that the man was standing near the rear of his truck when he was hit by a passing vehicle. The man was then flown to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire, with his condition unknown at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, or nearly five hours after the crash.

The driver of the passing vehicle that struck the man was not hurt. The Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating the crash. Names of the people involved are not being released at this time.

