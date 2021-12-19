Advertisement

Badger Volleyball Wins National Championship

(NBC15)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMTV) - Wisconsin Badgers volleyball has won the NCAA Championship after defeating Nebraska in five sets on Saturday.

This is the first National Championship for the University of Wisconsin in volleyball.

Nebraska won the first set 25-22. The Badgers came back and won sets two and three (31-29, 25-23). The Cornhuskers came back and won set four 25-23. Wisconsin won the last set, scoring 15-12.

The Badgers will head back to Madison to celebrate their victory.

