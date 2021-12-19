Advertisement

Charges filed against Chippewa County homicide suspect

Chippewa County Sheriff's Office
The charges filed against Dominguez-Garcia includes first degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse and intentional homicide of an unborn child.(Wisconsin Department of Justice)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman found dead in a Chippewa County field last year, was pregnant when she was killed.

That detail is included in new court documents filed this week in the case against 24-year-old Jose Dominguez-Garcia.

He faces three charges connected to the death of 25-year-old Rosaly Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, who was 24 at the time of her reported disappearance, had been missing since July 2, 2020, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Clearinghouse for Missing and Exploited Children and Adults. Reedsburg Police said last year that she had last been seen on July 4.

Her remains were found on Oct. 14, 2020 in the Town of Wheaton. Her body was found in a suitcase off County Highway T.

The charges filed against Dominguez-Garcia include first degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse and intentional homicide of an unborn child.

