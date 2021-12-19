Chippewa County business gathering donations for Stanley tornado relief

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - After wrapping up one donation effort for tornado victims in Kentucky, a Chippewa Valley business returned home and started a new tornado relief effort for people whose homes were damaged by last week’s historic storms.

Anderson Moving, which took a truck to Mayfield, Ky. loaded with donations from a drive held Dec. 13-15, launched a new campaign running Dec. 18 through the 22nd that will benefit people in Stanley, Wis.

In a Facebook post, Anderson Moving is asking for donations of new hygiene items, blankets and toys, as well as gift cards for Stanley-area businesses, to be given to people who need help recovering from the EF2 tornado that hit Dec. 15. Donations can be dropped off at Citizens State Bank of Cadott Dec. 20 and 21 from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and on Dec. 22 from 8 a.m. until noon. Donations are also being taken at U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Hallie Dec. 19 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Dec. 20 and 21 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Dec. 22 from 7 until 11 a.m.

The owners of Anderson Moving, Jake and Mary Anderson, said that the pickup location in Stanley is to be determined, but they plan on emptying the truck beginning at 3 p.m. and to check their Facebook page for more updates.

Please help us to fill the truck. Thank you for the help. All information is on the flier. Posted by Anderson Moving on Saturday, December 18, 2021

City of Stanley officials said that they are still seeking money donations as a result of Wednesday’s historic storm. People looking to donate money can do so at Forward Bank, located at 240 S. Broadway St., and the Stanley Relief Fund or by sending them to the Stanley Community Association’s Venmo at sca54768. Checks can be made out to “Stanley Relief Fund.”

