Hope Gospel Mission hosts 15th Christmas dinner

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With Christmas only a week away, Hope Gospel Mission hosted its annual Christmas dinner for the 15th year.

Saturday the organization provided free meals with ham and other tasty items for people to enjoy. The Meal was available for curbside pick-up or people were able to inside with other community members.

In his first year as the kitchen manager for Hope Gospel, Tom Knudsen says having this meal that’s open to everyone in the community can raise spirits.

“Holidays can be rough on a lot of people. Lots of loss during the holidays, homelessness during the holidays,” Knudsen said. “Being able to have a place to go where they can make friends, develop relationships, and just have somewhere warm and welcoming to go to.”

Knudsen says over 300 Christmas dinners were given out and he hopes to see that number growing over the years, just to spread a little holiday cheer.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.