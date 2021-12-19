Advertisement

Johnny Isakson, former Georgia Republican U.S. senator, dies

Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., meets with his staff in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., meets with his staff in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, as he prepares to deliver his farewell address on the floor of the Senate. Isakson died Dec. 12, 2021, at the age of 76.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Johnny Isakson, an affable Georgia Republican politician who rose from the ranks of the state Legislature to become a U.S. senator, has died. He was 76.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office confirmed the death in a news release Sunday.

Isakson, whose real estate business made him a millionaire, spent more than three decades in Georgia political life.

In the Senate, he was known as an effective, behind-the-scenes consensus builder. His own views on flashpoint issues such as abortion became more conservative over the years as Georgia’s own politics shifted from blue to red.

In 2015, Isakson disclosed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He remained in office until the end of 2019, retiring two years before his term ended.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Durand mom dies 12 days after having twins
Trees damaged by storms that came through Wisconsin on Dec. 15, 2021 in Trempealeau County.
NWS confirms 5th Wisconsin tornado with Wednesday’s storms
She was charged with 1st degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and PTAC, as a...
Dunn County homicide suspect sentenced to 25 years in prison custody
Heather Pingel
Bowler woman attacked by family dog, dies of injuries
Authorities responded to a train vs. vehicle incident Friday around 12:00 p.m.
Authorities respond to train vs. vehicle incident in Eau Claire

Latest News

Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world'
Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world'
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Sen. Joe Manchin says no to $2T bill: ‘I can’t vote for it’
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens