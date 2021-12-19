Advertisement

Milwaukee 9-year-old’s virus fears lead to White House visit

President Joe Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team in the State...
President Joe Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, on the latest developments related to the omicron variant.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Milwaukee third grader whose fears about COVID-19 were alleviated by President Joe Biden when he came to Wisconsin for a televised town hall came away from the encounter with both comfort and joy.

The joy came when Layla Salas and her family, at the president’s invitation, attended the White House holiday open house on Saturday.

The 9-year-old girl told the Journal Sentinel that her favorite part of the tour was seeing the Green Room filled with Christmas trees decorated with purple.

It all started in February when her mom, Jessica Salas, asked Biden on behalf of Layla when the vaccine would be available for kids.

Biden responded directly to Layla, telling her that she and her mom would be fine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Durand mom dies 12 days after having twins
Trees damaged by storms that came through Wisconsin on Dec. 15, 2021 in Trempealeau County.
NWS confirms 5th Wisconsin tornado with Wednesday’s storms
She was charged with 1st degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and PTAC, as a...
Dunn County homicide suspect sentenced to 25 years in prison custody
Heather Pingel
Bowler woman attacked by family dog, dies of injuries
Authorities responded to a train vs. vehicle incident Friday around 12:00 p.m.
Authorities respond to train vs. vehicle incident in Eau Claire

Latest News

The charges filed against Dominguez-Garcia includes first degree intentional homicide, hiding a...
Charges filed against Chippewa County homicide suspect
SportScene 13 @ Ten (12/18/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (12/18/21)
Badger Volleyball Wins National Championship