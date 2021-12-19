Advertisement

NWS confirms 5th Wisconsin tornado with Wednesday’s storms

Trees damaged by storms that came through Wisconsin on Dec. 15, 2021 in Trempealeau County.
Trees damaged by storms that came through Wisconsin on Dec. 15, 2021 in Trempealeau County.(Trempealeau County Emergency Services via National Weather Service - La Crosse)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WEAU) - A fifth Wisconsin tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in La Crosse as part of Wednesday night’s historic storms.

The EF0 tornado touched down for just one minute, but it damaged several homes and toppled trees onto four houses in a row on Seward Street on the west side of the Village of Trempealeau, the National Weather Service said.

The short-lived tornado had a path of about two-thirds of a mile and got as wide as 25 yards, with estimated peak winds at 75 miles per hour. The path of the tornado was from the Mississippi River northeast across the west side of Trempealeau, ending near 10th Street. The duration of the tornado was from 8:23 p.m. until 8:24 p.m. No one was hurt or killed by the tornado. Several trees were snapped in a wooded area west of Trempealeau by the tornado.

Four other tornadoes occurred in Wisconsin Wednesday, including two in Clark County, one in Eau Claire County, and one in Chippewa County. The Clark and Chippewa County tornadoes were all rated EF2, including the tornado in Chippewa County that struck downtown Stanley, Wis. The Eau Claire County tornado was rated an EF0. For a full rundown of all of Wisconsin’s tornadoes during Wednesday’s historic storm, you can visit the National Weather Service website.

The National Weather Service in La Crosse provided this image of the estimated path of an EF0...
The National Weather Service in La Crosse provided this image of the estimated path of an EF0 tornado that struck Trempealeau, Wis. on Dec. 15, 2021.(National Weather Service - La Crosse)
