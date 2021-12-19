One person dead, one hurt after two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County

TOWNSHIP OF TILDEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead, and one is hurt after a fatal crash in Chippewa County Sunday morning.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash in the Township of Tilden, on County Highway S approximately .75 miles east of US Highway 53, Sunday at 5:52 a.m.

Authorities say one vehicle was traveling westbound on County Highway S, the second vehicle was traveling eastbound. The vehicles were involved a head on collision causing major damage to the vehicles. The driver of the westbound vehicle was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was trapped in the vehicle and died due to injuries suffered. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation. Names are being withheld at this time.

Assisting the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office were Wisconsin State Patrol, Chippewa Falls Ambulance, Tilden Fire/EMS, and the Chippewa County Coroner.

