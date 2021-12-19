Advertisement

One person dead, one hurt after two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County

Authorities responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash in the Township of Tilden, on County Highway...
Authorities responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash in the Township of Tilden, on County Highway S approximately .75 miles east of US Highway 53, Sunday at 5:52 a.m.(WSAZ)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSHIP OF TILDEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead, and one is hurt after a fatal crash in Chippewa County Sunday morning.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash in the Township of Tilden, on County Highway S approximately .75 miles east of US Highway 53, Sunday at 5:52 a.m.

Authorities say one vehicle was traveling westbound on County Highway S, the second vehicle was traveling eastbound. The vehicles were involved a head on collision causing major damage to the vehicles. The driver of the westbound vehicle was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was trapped in the vehicle and died due to injuries suffered. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation. Names are being withheld at this time.

Assisting the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office were Wisconsin State Patrol, Chippewa Falls Ambulance, Tilden Fire/EMS, and the Chippewa County Coroner.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Durand mom dies 12 days after having twins
Trees damaged by storms that came through Wisconsin on Dec. 15, 2021 in Trempealeau County.
NWS confirms 5th Wisconsin tornado with Wednesday’s storms
She was charged with 1st degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and PTAC, as a...
Dunn County homicide suspect sentenced to 25 years in prison custody
Authorities responded to a train vs. vehicle incident Friday around 12:00 p.m.
Authorities respond to train vs. vehicle incident in Eau Claire
Heather Pingel
Bowler woman attacked by family dog, dies of injuries

Latest News

Wisconsin among the slowest growing states in the country
New census study shows record low population growth in Wisconsin
Storm damage in Stanley, Wis. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Chippewa County business gathering donations for Stanley tornado relief
FILE - The U.S. military has begun its withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Troops find religious exemption for vaccines unattainable
President Joe Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team in the State...
Milwaukee 9-year-old’s virus fears lead to White House visit