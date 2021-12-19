Police investigating drive-by shooting in Holmen

VILLAGE OF HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - Police are investigating after a drive-by shooting in the Village of Holmen Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from the Holmen Police Department, on Saturday Dec. 18, at 4:37 p.m. the Holmen Police Department was called to an address on Cliffview Drive in the Village of Holmen for shots fired.

Initial investigation determined someone drove by a home on Cliffview Drive and fired one round into the home.

Authorities say one resident of the home has minor injuries from the incident.

Although initial investigation determined that this was an isolated incident, the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information, you are asked to contact the Holmen Police Department.

Address: 119 W Wall St, Holmen, WI 54636

Phone number: (608) 526-4212

