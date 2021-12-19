Advertisement

Police investigating drive-by shooting in Holmen

Initial investigation determined someone drove by a home on Cliffview Drive and fired one round...
Initial investigation determined someone drove by a home on Cliffview Drive and fired one round into the home.(Associated Press)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLAGE OF HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - Police are investigating after a drive-by shooting in the Village of Holmen Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from the Holmen Police Department, on Saturday Dec. 18, at 4:37 p.m. the Holmen Police Department was called to an address on Cliffview Drive in the Village of Holmen for shots fired.

Initial investigation determined someone drove by a home on Cliffview Drive and fired one round into the home.

Authorities say one resident of the home has minor injuries from the incident.

Although initial investigation determined that this was an isolated incident, the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information, you are asked to contact the Holmen Police Department.

Address: 119 W Wall St, Holmen, WI 54636
Phone number: (608) 526-4212
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Durand mom dies 12 days after having twins
Trees damaged by storms that came through Wisconsin on Dec. 15, 2021 in Trempealeau County.
NWS confirms 5th Wisconsin tornado with Wednesday’s storms
She was charged with 1st degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and PTAC, as a...
Dunn County homicide suspect sentenced to 25 years in prison custody
Authorities responded to a train vs. vehicle incident Friday around 12:00 p.m.
Authorities respond to train vs. vehicle incident in Eau Claire
Heather Pingel
Bowler woman attacked by family dog, dies of injuries

Latest News

Authorities responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash in the Township of Tilden, on County Highway...
One person dead, one hurt after two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County
Wisconsin among the slowest growing states in the country
New census study shows record low population growth in Wisconsin
Storm damage in Stanley, Wis. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Chippewa County business gathering donations for Stanley tornado relief
FILE - The U.S. military has begun its withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Troops find religious exemption for vaccines unattainable