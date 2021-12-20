ECASD administrative staff stepping in to ease substitute teacher shortage

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In an effort to help ease the teacher shortage in the Eau Claire Area School District, administrators have volunteered to serve as substitutes this week.

1st graders at Sherman Elementary School welcomed in a special guest substitute teacher Monday: ECASD Superintendent Mike Johnson.

First on the agenda for the first day of class this week: A pen exercise, and the question of the day was about why students should have more recess. Johnson was given a warm welcome to the classroom as the district is in the midst of widespread staff vacancies and said that it’s the third school year that has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We really appreciate all the support from our students, our staff, as well as our other families and other stakeholders, community members in the district too,” Johnson said. “This is just one of those things where we want to pitch in, especially before winter break when things get real busy.”

As of Monday, the ECASD had 90 jobs listed on the Wisconsin Education Career Access Network, or WECAN, the state’s hiring portal for school instructional, administrative, and support staff.

“Anything we can do to help out our teachers in the schools, we’re going to do the best we can,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he’s planning on putting in a half day the next two days filling in wherever he’s needed.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.