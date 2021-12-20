Expect more patrol cars on roads for DOT’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” holiday campaign

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, that’s the message from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation this holiday.

“A lot of people celebrate the holiday season and we do have in the past seen an uptick in crashes and alcohol related incidents during the holiday season,” Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Randy Gordon said.

Through the end of the year, the Division of State Patrol and Law enforcement agencies will have more patrol cars out on the roads to try to prevent tragedies by impaired drivers.

“It’s a high visibility law enforcement effort and the goal is not just to stop or arrest drivers but to grant tragedies by getting impaired drivers off of the road and educate people with a deterrent and make it a high visibility effort to make sure people are safe,” Sgt. Gordon said.

According to the DOT, every three hours in Wisconsin, somebody is injured or killed in an alcohol related crash.

Drunk driving remains a concern, but so does drug driving.

“In 2020 there was 2250 crashes in Wisconsin involving drugs as well. It’s not just limited to alcohol and 80 of the crashes were fatalities,” Sgt. Gordon said.

Sgt. Gordon describes drug driving as, “anything that impairs you besides alcohol, whether it be illicit drugs or prescription drug abuse or not taking prescription drugs as prescribed.”

The DOT has a free “Drive Sober” mobile app which includes a ride feature to help you find mass transit, taxis, and rideshare services. Also, some bars and restaurants have programs that will provide you a safe ride home.

If you see anyone on the roads that you suspect is an impaired driver, Sgt. Gordon said to gather as much information as you can about the vehicle, including the location and call 911.

