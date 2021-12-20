Gov. Evers touts state’s tourism industry success during stop in Ladysmith

LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says the state’s tourism numbers are getting closer to its record-setting 2019 numbers and hopes grants award to tourism agencies across Wisconsin can help continue to grow tourism in the state.

Evers touted the importance of local and state tourism during a stop in Ladysmith.

Rusk County is receiving over $21,000 in grants that will help fund additional tourism marketing.

“We are very happy to provide additional resources,” Evers said. “It helps us keep things going in the right direction.”

Evers said the state had its best tourism month since September 2019 in September 2021. In nearby Eau Claire, the city’s tourism agency said that room tax numbers are on track to out-pace 2019′s record-setting year.

The state handed out about $15 million in grants for tourism and sports marketing in Wisconsin earlier this month.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.