Advertisement

Intertribal agency faults Wisconsin review of Line 5 reroute

FILE - This June 29, 2018 file photo shows tanks at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior,...
FILE - This June 29, 2018 file photo shows tanks at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior, Wis. the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission told the DNR that the state’s review has significant gaps in information. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — An intertribal agency says Wisconsin’s draft environmental review for a reroute of an oil and gas pipeline is incomplete and flawed.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released its draft environmental impact statement last week for a roughly 40-mile reroute of Enbridge’s Line 5 in Ashland and Iron counties.

The pipeline carries up to 23 million gallons of oil and natural gas liquids per day from Superior, Wisconsin, through Michigan to Sarnia, Ontario. Enbridge is seeking to move the pipeline after the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa sued the company in 2019 to remove it from their reservation.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission told the DNR that the state’s review has significant gaps in information.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Full story (Wisconsin Public Radio): https://www.wpr.org/intertribal-agency-raises-concerns-states-draft-review-proposed-oil-pipeline-reroute

Most Read

Authorities responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash in the Township of Tilden, on County Highway...
One person dead, one hurt after two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Durand mom dies 12 days after having twins
The charges filed against Dominguez-Garcia includes first degree intentional homicide, hiding a...
Charges filed against Chippewa County homicide suspect
Trees damaged by storms that came through Wisconsin on Dec. 15, 2021 in Trempealeau County.
NWS confirms 5th Wisconsin tornado with Wednesday’s storms
The man was injured after he got out of his truck to pick up a recycling container that had...
1 person hurt after being hit by car in Trempealeau County Saturday

Latest News

A Look Inside: Lambeau Game Day
A Look Inside: Lambeau Game Day
A Look Inside: Lambeau Game Day
A Look Inside: Lambeau Game Day
Ag Chat w/ Kristen Smith
Ag Chat w/ Kristen Smith (12/20/2021)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (12/20/2021)