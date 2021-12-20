Intertribal agency faults Wisconsin review of Line 5 reroute

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — An intertribal agency says Wisconsin’s draft environmental review for a reroute of an oil and gas pipeline is incomplete and flawed.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released its draft environmental impact statement last week for a roughly 40-mile reroute of Enbridge’s Line 5 in Ashland and Iron counties.

The pipeline carries up to 23 million gallons of oil and natural gas liquids per day from Superior, Wisconsin, through Michigan to Sarnia, Ontario. Enbridge is seeking to move the pipeline after the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa sued the company in 2019 to remove it from their reservation.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission told the DNR that the state’s review has significant gaps in information.

