Marshfield Clinic Chief Medical Officer: Omicron will push us beyond the breaking point

Dr. William Melms, Chief Medical Officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System joined state health leaders Monday to describe how COVID-19 cases are impacting the health care system’s day-to-day operations. Marshfield Clinic has nine hospitals including its primary location in Marshfield.

“COVID has severely affected our normal operations,” Dr. Melms said during a media briefing with Wisconsin reporters.

He explained Marshfield takes referrals from all over the state, and sometimes beyond Wisconsin. That means they accept patients from other hospital that are no longer able to provide the level of care some people need.

“We are currently turning away over 100 referrals a week from hospital facilities that need our help,” Melms said.

He said the hospitals simply don’t have the staff to care for everyone who needs help.

“As I tell my teams, we can always create more space, which we do. But we cannot create the people to care for our patients.”

The hospital has discontinued all elective surgeries that required an inpatient bed. He further explained in Marshfield, they’ve converted an entire medical floor to an inpatient unit. And also doubled the beds in that unit.

“We converted our medical ICU into a COVID ICU. And we doubled the beds in that unit. We had to create a new ICU to take care of our other non-COVID ICU patients. We have moved outpatient staff to help on the inpatient side,” he said.

Dr. Melms described the hospital’s status while urging people to get the vaccine and booster if eligible.

“While I respect that vaccination is a personal choice, it is important that everyone understands that our health care organizations have been pushed to the breaking point. And it is quite possible that omicron will push us beyond the breaking point.”

In the last four weeks, Dr. Melms said 35 people at the Marshfield Hospital in Marshfield have died from COVID.

“One of the great tragedies of this pandemic is the number of nearly preventable deaths, nearly completely preventable deaths that we have throughout our state. And in my personal experience within our health care organization, greater than 90% of the COVID deaths in our facilities have been among the unvaccinated.”

The delta variant is the dominant variant in Wisconsin. As of Monday, 19 cases of omicron had been confirmed.

