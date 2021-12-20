Advertisement

Names of drivers involved in Sunday’s fatal crash in Chippewa County released

(KTTC)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 20, 2021
TOWN OF TILDEN (CHIPPEWA COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people involved in a fatal crash in Chippewa County on Sunday have been identified.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said 56-year-old Curtis C. Wright of Eau Claire died in a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Tilden Sunday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said Wright was driving westbound on County Highway S when he was hit head-on by a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Andrew Lomprey of Chippewa Falls about three-quarters of a mile east of Highway 53 at 5:52 a.m. Sunday. Lomprey was hurt in the crash and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.

