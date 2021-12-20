Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms December 15th’s severe weather event as a derecho

A line of severe thunderstorms that swept through the Upper Midwest December 15th, 2021 has been declared as a “Serial Derecho”. This is the first ever December derecho on record to occur within the United States.
Bunkelman's shop in Whittlesey was ripped apart due to heavy winds Wednesday night
Bunkelman's shop in Whittlesey was ripped apart due to heavy winds Wednesday night(WSAW)
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The National Weather Service and Storm Prediction Center have officially classified the December 15th, 2021 Upper Midwest severe weather event as a “serial derecho”. This is the first known December derecho on record to occur within the United States.

A derecho is known as a widespread, long-lived wind storm associated with a band of showers and thunderstorms. But, to be officially classified as a derecho, the wind damage associated with the event must extend more than 240 miles with wind gusts of at least 58 mph or greater for most of its path. Additionally, must also include several, isolated 75 mph or greater wind gusts.

December 15th’s severe weather event meets the criteria and will be categorized as a “serial derecho”, which is mostly driven by a strong area of low-pressure and powerful atmospheric winds. In addition to the criteria above, a serial derecho is produced by several bow echoes within a squall line, which moves across a large area.

The total number of tornadoes that occurred in Wisconsin stands at 5, but the number may be revised as additional storm surveys conducted by the National Weather Service are ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash in the Township of Tilden, on County Highway...
One person dead, one hurt after two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Durand mom dies 12 days after having twins
The charges filed against Dominguez-Garcia includes first degree intentional homicide, hiding a...
Charges filed against Chippewa County homicide suspect
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home
Trees damaged by storms that came through Wisconsin on Dec. 15, 2021 in Trempealeau County.
NWS confirms 5th Wisconsin tornado with Wednesday’s storms

Latest News

No one hurt after overnight duplex fire in Eau Claire
The fire happened early Monday morning in the Town of Manchester south of Black River Falls.
No injuries after Jackson County house fire Monday morning
FILE - This June 29, 2018 file photo shows tanks at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior,...
Intertribal agency faults Wisconsin review of Line 5 reroute
A Look Inside: Lambeau Game Day
A Look Inside: Lambeau Game Day