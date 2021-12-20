Advertisement

No injuries after Jackson County house fire Monday morning

The fire happened early Monday morning in the Town of Manchester south of Black River Falls.
The fire happened early Monday morning in the Town of Manchester south of Black River Falls.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOWN OF MANCHESTER (JACKSON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire early Monday morning in Jackson County.

Black River Falls Fire & Rescue said its Fire Department responded to the fire at 3:17 a.m. Monday on Kelly Road in the Town of Manchester south of Black River Falls.

Three people inside the home were asleep when the fire started, but were woken up by the smoke alarms. The people inside the house were trapped in their bedrooms due to heavy smoke in the hallways. Officials said in a Facebook post Monday morning that the Fire Department contained the fire at the house to the basement and rear door of the house. Black River Falls Fire Chief Jody Stoker said it took about 10 minutes to contain the fire.

According to Stokes, the condition of the house is “not livable.” The fire, including its cause and estimated damages, is under investigation. Assisting the Black River Falls Fire Department at the fire were the Hixton Fire Department, Hatfield Fire Department and Sparta Fire Department.

Posted by Black River Falls Fire and Rescue on Monday, December 20, 2021

