No one hurt after overnight duplex fire in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one was hurt after a fire overnight in a duplex in Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Fire Department said in a release that eight people in the building, including seven in the side of the duplex that caught on fire, were safely evacuated when crews arrived at 2:31 a.m. Monday to reports of a structure fire on Christopher Drive on Eau Claire’s west side.

Fire crews said when they arrived, smoke was visible from the back of the building and from the roof. The fire was in the ceiling of a back hallway and bedroom, which was put out while the residents of the duplex were removed from the building. Crews also salvaged valuables for the residents as the fire was put out and the building was ventilated.

The fire, including its cause and estimated damages, is under investigation. Crews remained on scene over three hours after the fire was put out.

