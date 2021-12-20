Advertisement

Packers clinch division after Ravens’ 2-point try fails

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws to a receiver as he is pressured by...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws to a receiver as he is pressured by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes — tying Brett Favre on Green Bay’s career list — and the Packers became the first team this season to clinch a division title, wrapping up the NFC North with a 31-30 win over Baltimore after the Ravens missed another big 2-point conversion in the final minute.

With Lamar Jackson out with a sprained ankle Tyler Huntley nearly led Baltimore all the way back from a 31-17 deficit. His 8-yard touchdown run with 42 seconds left pulled the Ravens within one, but Huntley’s 2-point conversion pass was incomplete.

It was the third consecutive loss for Baltimore, which also lost to Pittsburgh two weekends ago on a missed 2-point conversion in the final seconds.

