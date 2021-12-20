Rare set of identical triplets born in Mississippi hospital

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) – Doctors at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Mississippi recently delivered several sets of twins from different families and one set of identical triplets.

According to WTOK, this is the first time the hospital has delivered this many multiple births in one weekend.

Doctors said it could also be the first set of identical triplets in nearly 10 years for hospitals in Meridian, Mississippi.

The triplets defied every odd, and their parents could not wait to show them off.

“For the past eight months or so, it has been something you have to wrap your mind around. You see these three tiny humans you just made. You basically had them born so quickly and so unexpectedly. We were like, ‘Dang, now they are here,’” said the mother, Meghan McNair.

McNair and her husband have been able to take one of their sons home, Jesse. Now they are waiting for their other two sons, Jacob and Samuel, to be discharged.

