St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin becomes second tribe to offer event, sports wagering in state

DANBURY, WI (KBJR)-- Earlier this year, the Wisconsin Oneida Nation near Green Bay was the first tribe to offer sports and event betting on their land.

Now, with the help of Governor Tony Evers, the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin are following suit and opening a new door of economic growth to the region.

St. Croix is now the second tribe in the state to offer sport and event wagering.

On Monday, Governor Tony Evers signed the amended compact at the St. Croix Casino Danbury.

It allows wagering on any land owned by the tribe, creating a big opportunity for growth in the small Wisconsin town.

“Earlier this year, I signed a compact with the Oneida Nation to accomplish the same thing in their region of the state, which has seen great success,” said Gov. Evers.

Tribal leaders said this has been in the works for some time, and they are excited for the opportunity to bring this to the area.

“I think this is gonna be a big step moving forward to get that revenue into our counties and into our communities,” said Chairman William Reynolds.

Governor Evers said he’s expecting more tribes to follow suit as they continue to bring this billion-dollar industry to their community.

“This compact will provide new opportunities for the St. Croix tribe to find both revenue and employment growth, further expanding impact as one of the area’s largest employers and major economic drivers, all while maintaining the integrity of Wisconsin sports,” said Gov. Evers.

Evers said this is a testament to the state’s strong relationship with its many tribes and how they continue to benefit Wisconsin.

“St. Croix tribe, and all the tribal nations in Wisconsin, play an absolutely vital role in our state’s culture, history, economy, and of course, our future,” said Gov. Evers.

The compact has been sent to the U.S. Department of the Interior, where it will undergo a 45-day review.

If all goes according to plan, the tribe hopes to have sports betting open to the public before the Super Bowl.

Copyright 2021 KBJR. All rights reserved.