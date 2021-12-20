Advertisement

Two hurt after car crashes into horse-drawn buggy in Grant Co.

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSHIP OF FENNIMORE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people received minor injuries after their horse-drawn buggy collided with a vehicle and then fell into a ditch, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports Monday.

Authorities’ investigation found that David Noel III, 63, was driving south on County Road F in the Township of Fennimore when he looked down to grab something from inside his car. The sheriff’s office stated that when Noel looked back up, he saw a horse and buggy on the right shoulder of the road going southbound.

He then allegedly struck the rear left side of the buggy. This caused the carriage, horse and three occupants to veer off the roadway and fall into a ditch on the west side of County Road F.

Deputies report Noel continued driving up the road and came to a stop about 300 feet south of the collision.

Two of the three buggy occupants received minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office noted. The buggy received heavy damage.

Noel’s car received minor damage and was removed from the scene. Officials cited him for alleged inattentive driving.

Fennimore Fire, Fennimore EMS and Lancaster EMS all assisted at the crash scene.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash in the Township of Tilden, on County Highway...
One person dead, one hurt after two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Durand mom dies 12 days after having twins
The charges filed against Dominguez-Garcia includes first degree intentional homicide, hiding a...
Charges filed against Chippewa County homicide suspect
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home
Trees damaged by storms that came through Wisconsin on Dec. 15, 2021 in Trempealeau County.
NWS confirms 5th Wisconsin tornado with Wednesday’s storms

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (12/20/21)
Holiday Harps
Holiday Harps (12/20/21)
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Neubauer elected new leader of Wisconsin Assembly Democrats
Wisconsin high court to hear lawsuit challenging Dane Co. COVID-19 orders
Dr. William Melms, Chief Medical Officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System
Marshfield Clinic Chief Medical Officer: Omicron will push us beyond the breaking point