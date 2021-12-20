Weather not cold enough yet for thick ice to form

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The official start to Winter is quickly approaching and Wisconsinites might be looking to start those annual on-the-ice activities.

Eau Claire County Emergency Management Coordinator Tyler Esh says you might want to wait until it gets colder.

“Right now, stay off the water, stay off any perceived ice you see out there,” Esh said. “The ice just isn’t real thick if there is any out there.”

With warmer temperatures this year, usual spots for those icy Wisconsin winter activities aren’t quite ready.

“Truthfully, people tend to be out there already,” Esh said. “In a typical year when we don’t get 60-degree weather and severe storms in December, people are out there usually by now.”

Esh says if you’re itching to start ice fishing, you might have to wait just a little bit longer.

“I’d give it probably a couple of weeks of cold to really cold temperatures well below freezing,” Esh said. “Let that ice really be developed and thicken up.”

If and when the ice starts to form, Esh says whether you’re walking or driving, to make sure the ice is thick enough to support your weight and the weight of the vehicle you’re using.

“Again, ice is never 100% safe,” Esh said. “There are different thresholds that are out there that need to be met before you take any sort of vehicle or recreational vehicle out there.”

When those temperatures start to consistently keep the water frozen, Esh says a quick test of the ice might give you the green light to head out.

“If you drill a hole as your going out and say ok, this hole only went about three or four inches down before I was seeing water, hitting the water, you know, that’s probably an indicator that it’s not really safe,” Esh said.

Or it could raise a red flag letting you know you need to be patient.

“If you start hearing cracking of ice, if you start seeing water, those are two big indicators to get out of there quickly,” Esh said.

When you do plan on going out on the ice, Esh suggests letting someone know when and where you’re going just in case of an emergency.

