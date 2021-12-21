1 man dead after crash in Pierce County Sunday

TOWN OF OAK GROVE (PIERCE COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead after driving his vehicle off of a roadway in Pierce County Sunday morning.

63-year-old Richard Jenkins of Prescott was found dead at the scene by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office after deputies said his vehicle went into the ditch off of Highway 35 near County Highway E and hit several trees.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 8:13 a.m. Sunday. Jenkins was found in the vehicle when deputies arrived.

The crash is under investigation.

