Bond set for woman charged in death of toddler hit and killed by train in Taylor County

MEDFORD, Wis. (WEAU) - Bond is set for a woman who is charged in the death of her two-year-old son in Taylor County.

Tuesday, 31-year-old Natasha Bratland of Lublin was issued a $5,000 signature bond with conditions that she not leave the state of Wisconsin or consume any controlled substances without a prescription during her initial appearance in Taylor County Circuit Court.

Bratland is charged with neglecting a child resulting in their death after her son was hit and killed by a train on June 29 in the Village of Lublin. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said the boy’s parents were Kyle and Natasha Bratland.

Taylor County Sheriff Larry Woebbeking said at the time of the incident, the train was traveling south and blowing its horn numerous times as it approached the village. The train conductor noticed the boy before impact and attempted to stop the train but was unable to avoid striking the boy, who was running on the outer edge of the railroad ties. Woebbeking said the boy was alone leading up to the incident and not under any supervision and was seen alone walking down the street in only a diaper. According to the criminal complaint, area residents told a detective that the children were commonly seen in the village playing in the streets, on the railroad tracks, and even on rooftops.

A pre-trial conference at the Taylor County District Attorney’s Office is set for Feb. 22, while a status hearing in the case is scheduled for March 2 at the Taylor County Courthouse.

If convicted, Bratland faces a maximum penalty of $100,000 and 25 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.