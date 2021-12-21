Advertisement

Court asks justices to consider victim amendment question

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A state appeals court wants the Wisconsin Supreme Court to decide whether a constitutional amendment expanding crime victims’ rights was worded properly in a statewide referendum.

Voters approved the so-called Marsy’s Law amendment in a statewide referendum in April 2020.

Late last year Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington ruled the ballot question was improperly phrased and didn’t adequately warn voters that the amendment would diminish defendant’s rights.

Remington let the amendment stand, however, while the Wisconsin Elections Commission pursued an appeal.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Tuesday that judges on the 3rd District Court of Appeals have asked the state Supreme Court to take the case from them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home
Names of drivers involved in Sunday’s fatal crash in Chippewa County released
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Durand mom dies 12 days after having twins
Police say there are no signs of violence or forced entry, and there is no known threat to the...
Neighbors react after police find seven dead in Minnesota home
“Take immediate action” to stop COVID-19 Omicron variant: DHS urges

Latest News

A 2-year-old boy was hit and killed by a train in Taylor County in June.
Bond set for woman charged in death of toddler hit and killed by train in Taylor County
COVID-19 deaths Tuesday in Wisconsin hit near 2021 highs
Walz and his family tested positive on Monday after his son experienced mild symptoms over the...
Minnesota Gov. Walz, family test positive for COVID-19
Wisconsin prisons struggle with staffing shortage