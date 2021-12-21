Advertisement

Cousins throws for 2 touchdowns as Vikings beat Bears 17-9

FILE - Minnesota Vikings helmet is seen from the back during pregame warmups with the Vikings...
FILE - Minnesota Vikings helmet is seen from the back during pregame warmups with the Vikings 60 years logo, NFL cancer awareness logo before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Houston.(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(AP) -CHICAGO (AP) - Kirk Cousins threw for two touchdowns, and the Minnesota Vikings beat the struggling and short-handed Chicago Bears 17-9.

The Vikings, part of a tight pack of teams vying for one of the NFC’s seven playoff spots, were in line for their most lopsided win before Justin Fields threw a touchdown to Jesper Horsted on the game’s final play.

The final play aside, Minnesota withstood several scoring threats by Chicago down the stretch coming off a tight win over Pittsburgh in which they nearly blew a 29-0 lead. Given the state of the Bears (4-10), the result was hardly a surprise. Chicago lost for the eighth time in nine games, and with 14 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, that seemed inevitable. Receiver Allen Robinson was on it, as was the starting secondary.

12/20/2021 10:41:20 PM (GMT -6:00)

