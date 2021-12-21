COVID-19 deaths Tuesday in Wisconsin hit near 2021 highs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health officials confirmed one of the highest single-day COVID-19 death counts of the year Tuesday, driving the total number of deaths closer to 10,000.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Tuesday, 50 people with COVID-19 have died. You would have to go back to Jan. 15 to find the last time a single-day death count was higher, when there were 78 deaths.

Tuesday’s deaths make it the third highest number in a single day so far this year. Jan. 15 ranked first and Jan. 4 (58 deaths) ranked second.

The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 deaths has been climbing since Dec. 9, now hitting 28 Tuesday. That’s the highest it’s been since Jan. 10.

DHS also confirmed that a child younger than nine died last week due to COVID-19 complications, which is the first death in the 0-9 age group.

DHS reports 4,001 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average down to 3,315.

There have been 947,419 cases total since the start of the pandemic.

DHS notes that 61.5% of residents have received at least their first COVID-19 shot and 57.8% of residents have completed their COVD-19 vaccine series.

There have been 6,027 COVID-19 shots administered so far this week.

