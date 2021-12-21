Advertisement

COVID-19 deaths Tuesday in Wisconsin hit near 2021 highs

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health officials confirmed one of the highest single-day COVID-19 death counts of the year Tuesday, driving the total number of deaths closer to 10,000.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Tuesday, 50 people with COVID-19 have died. You would have to go back to Jan. 15 to find the last time a single-day death count was higher, when there were 78 deaths.

Tuesday’s deaths make it the third highest number in a single day so far this year. Jan. 15 ranked first and Jan. 4 (58 deaths) ranked second.

The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 deaths has been climbing since Dec. 9, now hitting 28 Tuesday. That’s the highest it’s been since Jan. 10.

DHS also confirmed that a child younger than nine died last week due to COVID-19 complications, which is the first death in the 0-9 age group.

DHS reports 4,001 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average down to 3,315.

There have been 947,419 cases total since the start of the pandemic.

DHS notes that 61.5% of residents have received at least their first COVID-19 shot and 57.8% of residents have completed their COVD-19 vaccine series.

There have been 6,027 COVID-19 shots administered so far this week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home
Names of drivers involved in Sunday’s fatal crash in Chippewa County released
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Durand mom dies 12 days after having twins
Police say there are no signs of violence or forced entry, and there is no known threat to the...
Neighbors react after police find seven dead in Minnesota home
“Take immediate action” to stop COVID-19 Omicron variant: DHS urges

Latest News

A 2-year-old boy was hit and killed by a train in Taylor County in June.
Bond set for woman charged in death of toddler hit and killed by train in Taylor County
Walz and his family tested positive on Monday after his son experienced mild symptoms over the...
Minnesota Gov. Walz, family test positive for COVID-19
Court asks justices to consider victim amendment question
Wisconsin prisons struggle with staffing shortage