DHS records first young child death in Wisconsin due to COVID-19 complications

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WSAW) - A child younger than age 9 has died due to COVID-19 complications.

It is the first death in the 0-9 age group in Wisconsin. It is unclear the date the child died. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services declined to provide any other information about the child including county of residence due to privacy concerns.

In Wisconsin, six children age 10-19 years have died due to COVID.

The majority of deaths, 29.2% impacted the 80-89 age group.

