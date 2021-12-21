DHS records first young child death in Wisconsin due to COVID-19 complications

(WSAW) - A child younger than age 9 has died due to COVID-19 complications.

It is the first death in the 0-9 age group in Wisconsin. It is unclear the date the child died. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services declined to provide any other information about the child including county of residence due to privacy concerns.

In Wisconsin, six children age 10-19 years have died due to COVID.

The majority of deaths, 29.2% impacted the 80-89 age group.

