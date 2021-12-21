Gov. Evers awards over $27 million to event venues and live event small businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers awarded over $27 million in grants Tuesday to event venues and live event small businesses.

The grants were awarded to 204 venues as part of Gov. Evers’ $140 million investment in Wisconsin’s tourism and entertainment industries.

“These businesses play a critical role in building a strong economy as they bring people together from all over the state and country for weddings, family reunions, business conferences, and so much more,” Gov. Evers said.

The event venue and live event small business grants were created to address the decrease in revenue that live event venues have seen since the start of the COVID pandemic.

The grants are funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

“By making these funds available, Gov. Evers continues to support economic recovery for our tourism and entertainment industries and the small businesses that are the lifeblood of our economy,” DOA Secretary Joel Brennan said.

Live venues awarded grants include Studio Gear, LLC; Janesville Performing Arts Center Inc and Race Day Events, LLC. You can view the full list of live event small businesses awarded here and the full list of event venues awarded here.

