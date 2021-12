EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Katlyn Hahn the Sunshine Award. I call her “Polly Positive”. She always has a smile on her face and it is a pleasure to work with her at Chi-Hi. Whenever I see her she is smiling and genuinely happy and her positivity and happiness are contagious. I always feel better whenever I’m in her presence.

Jeanna Burgan

