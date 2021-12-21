Advertisement

La Crosse city planners looking to enhance Pearl Street

Pearl Street
Pearl Street(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - City planners in La Crosse are brainstorming ways to enhance the experience of Pearl Street.

The street is a frequent stop for visitors of downtown La Crosse, whether it be going to The Pearl, Buzzard Billy’s, or Pearl Street Books.

Beth Hartung has owned Pearl Street Books since September, and believes Pearl Street is the perfect spot for her store.

“The foot traffic just tends to be drawn down this street, the buildings are beautiful,” Hartung explained. “The shops here are very welcoming, very interesting for visitors of our community.”

As a result of the large amount of people who shop along Pearl Street, community members would like to make it safer.

A public input meeting was recently held for the Pearl Street Walkway project, which is intended to connect the street down to Riverside Park.

Piggybacking off that plan, ideas were pitched to remove vehicle access to Pearl Street in order to create a more peaceful atmosphere.

“I would love to see people be able to come in and grab a book, get a cup of coffee next door, meet a friend, have live music outside,” Hartung said of the plan.

However, she added there may be some complications for people who have trouble getting to the businesses on Pearl Street.

“I worry about accessibility,” Hartung said. “I worry about people who can’t walk very far, or can’t walk at all, and rely on a driver to drop them off in front of a store.”

Terry Bauer with Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. says those concerns are being taken in consideration while future plans are developed.

“We’re still looking at how we can manage traffic, manage the delivery vehicles that need that street access for all the businesses that are on that street,” Bauer detailed. “The public input is going to be very important on what finally evolves for the final rendition of what Pearl Street should look like.”

Additional public input sessions are being planned for the new year to flesh out the plan for Pearl Street.

Construction of the walkway is expected to begin next summer.

