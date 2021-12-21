Advertisement

Marshfield Clinic Health System lost less than 100 employees due to vaccine mandate

Dr. William Melms, Chief Medical Officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System
Dr. William Melms, Chief Medical Officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System(Wisconsin DHS)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Dr. William Melms, Chief Medical Officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System joined state health leaders Monday to describe how COVID-19 cases are impacting the health care system’s day-to-day operations. During the media briefing news reporters from Wisconsin were allowed to ask questions. When asked if the vaccine mandate was to blame for the shortage of health care workers Dr. Melms explained a low percentage of employees choose not to get vaccinated.

“The vast majority of our employees that elected not to become vaccinated have been granted exemptions to the vaccine for various reasons. All of which that we reviewed carefully. We really only lost in our entire organization..... And we have over 12,000 employees, we lost less than 100 employees because of the vaccine mandate. But one thing that did happen with the vaccine mandate is that many of our hesitant employees, thousands of our hesitant employees, did elect to get vaccinated, so it accomplished what it needed to do,” said Dr. Melms.

Marshfield Clinic has nine hospitals including its primary location in Marshfield.

Marshfield Clinic Health System required its employees to become fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Nov. 15.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names of drivers involved in Sunday’s fatal crash in Chippewa County released
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Durand mom dies 12 days after having twins
Xcel Energy employee injured at Wissota Hydro Power Plant Dec. 8 dies
Hospitals overwhelmed with an uptick in patients
Chippewa Valley hospitals overwhelmed
Initial investigation determined someone drove by a home on Cliffview Drive and fired one round...
One person arrested in drive-by shooting in Village of Holmen

Latest News

Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (12/22/21)
15 inflatable cows spread holiday cheer in Stevens Point, WI.
Stevens Point couple spreads a ‘herd’ of cheer with holiday display
Lily Cayley scores for Memorial as the played host to River Falls.
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, December 21st
Spreading a Herd of Holiday Cheer 12/21/2021
Spreading a 'Herd' of Holiday Cheer 12/21/2021
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday