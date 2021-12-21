Marshfield Clinic Health System lost less than 100 employees due to vaccine mandate

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Dr. William Melms, Chief Medical Officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System joined state health leaders Monday to describe how COVID-19 cases are impacting the health care system’s day-to-day operations. During the media briefing news reporters from Wisconsin were allowed to ask questions. When asked if the vaccine mandate was to blame for the shortage of health care workers Dr. Melms explained a low percentage of employees choose not to get vaccinated.

“The vast majority of our employees that elected not to become vaccinated have been granted exemptions to the vaccine for various reasons. All of which that we reviewed carefully. We really only lost in our entire organization..... And we have over 12,000 employees, we lost less than 100 employees because of the vaccine mandate. But one thing that did happen with the vaccine mandate is that many of our hesitant employees, thousands of our hesitant employees, did elect to get vaccinated, so it accomplished what it needed to do,” said Dr. Melms.

Marshfield Clinic has nine hospitals including its primary location in Marshfield.

Marshfield Clinic Health System required its employees to become fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Nov. 15.

