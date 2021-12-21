Minnesota Gov. Walz, family test positive for COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has tested positive for COVID-19, along with his wife and teenage son.

The governor’s office announced Tuesday that Walz and his family tested positive on Monday after his son experienced mild symptoms over the weekend.

The governor and first lady Gwen Walz remain asymptomatic. All three have been vaccinated, including Walz who received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine in March and the Moderna booster in October.

Minnesota hospital capacity remains strained amid fears of an omicron-fueled spike in cases. Nearly 1,500 people were hospitalized with complications due to COVID-19 as of Monday, including 355 in intensive care.

Minnesotans, I want to share that yesterday, my 9th grade son tested positive for COVID-19. Gwen and I were both tested that same day, and after initially testing negative in the morning, last night we received positive COVID-19 tests. pic.twitter.com/j2BhAiT5mN — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) December 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.