Monetary donations for Stanley tornado relief being accepted online

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Relief efforts continue in the wake of an EF2 tornado that hit Stanley on Dec. 15.

The Stanley Community Association said that they are collecting money to distribute through the Stanley Relief Fund at Forward Bank in Stanley, and people are encouraged to donate directly to the fund either in person or by using the SCA’s donation link online.

SCA said that they appreciate the community support, but they can no longer process any item donations as there is no longer a drop-off location in Stanley for them and there hasn’t been a great demand for donated items. However, monetary donations are being collected and will be distributed from the Stanley Community Fund. A committee will be formed to review applications to the fund to go directly to families affected by the historic storm.

The Community Foundation of Chippewa County also has established a fund that people can donate to online. The fund was previously started as a way to support and serve nonprofit organizations during crisis situations, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, but is now being used to help in tornado relief. Any money donated will be sent as grant checks to the two food pantries serving Stanley this week. People can donate to the Response-Recovery-Rebuild Fund online.

NEW STANLEY RELIEF FUND INFORMATION: Online donations can be made to the Community Foundation of Chippewa County. This... Posted by United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.