Nearly 21 years later, Eau Claire woman’s murder case still cold

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After more than 20 years, an Eau Claire woman’s killer still hasn’t been brought to justice.

On January 6th, 2001, 22-year-old Angelina Wall was walking home from a late-night shift at McDonald’s on Hastings Way. She never made it home.

She was found strangled to death along Highway J near Fall Creek.

21 years later, Angelina’s family has not given up hope that her killer will be found.

“Angie was taken from us and whoever did it gets to spend holidays, have good times,” Angelina’s mother, Lori Bednarczyk said. “We don’t have that anymore with her.”

Chuck Bednarczyk, Angelina’s stepfather, says they want closure.

“We’re looking for closure,” Chuck said. “There’s really no leads to who killed her. It’s been a terrible 21 years.”

Even though Angelina’s case is cold, Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office Detective Don Henning is still searching for answers.

“We’ve vetted through literally thousands of leads and tips over the last 21 years,” Henning said. “So, I’m not going to give up, I’m not backing down.”

Henning put together an inter-departmental team to assist with the case.

“Having other professionals as a part of this investigation, allows us to draw from their training and experiences and other cases they’ve worked on, things they’re familiar with, what’s worked, what hasn’t worked,” Henning said. “It really broadens the knowledge base and the capabilities of solving this case.”

Lori says she has high hopes for Henning and his team.

“I don’t want her pushed under the rug. I want people to know every single year that her killer is still free and she’s still not with us,” Lori said. “I will fight this until the day I die.”

Hopefully, after all these years, someone will speak up.

“It’s so hard to see Lori that way. She almost cries every day,” Angelina’s aunt, Annette Lowery said.

Lori says Angelina should have never passed away before she did and hopes closure is on the horizon for her family.

“I want a year that I can enjoy Christmas knowing that they found her killer,” Lori said.

Lori says the holidays are especially hard without her daughter.

If you have any information, big or small, Detective Henning asks that you call the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office tip line.

