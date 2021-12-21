No one hurt after fire destroys home in Jackson County

TOWN OF IRVING (JACKSON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire destroyed a house Monday night in rural Jackson County.

Black River Falls Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post that the fire happened at 8:56 p.m. Monday in the Town of Irving about eight miles southwest of Black River Falls.

The first responders to the fire found the two-story home on Larkin Road with flames coming out of the windows on the first floor. All responding fire departments worked to contain and put out the fire, but the house and everything in it was declared to be a total loss due to the fire.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The fire took four and a half hours to put out with 42 firefighters on scene and about 29,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the blaze.

In addition to the Black River Falls Fire Department, the fire departments from Melrose, Hixton, Taylor, Merrillan and Alma Center also responded to the fire. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Emergency Dispatch Center, Jackson Electric, Town of Irving Street Department and City of Black River Falls Street Department are also credited with assisting with the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

