Advertisement

One-on-one with Dr. Fauci: the Biden administration’s plans to tackle the omicron wave

The Washington News Bureau speaks to Dr. Anthony Fauci about the newest White House initiatives to handle the latest COVID-19 spike.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Cases of COVID-19 are reaching new highs in metropolitan areas around the country due to the latest virus variant: omicron. With the variant proving an ability to cause breakthrough cases in vaccinated individuals, the Biden administration is working to address the newest wave with a number of new initiatives.

Gray Television Washington News Bureau’s Kristin Kasper spoke to the president’s chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, about the latest plans to help the nation battle omicron just before the holiday season.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home
Names of drivers involved in Sunday’s fatal crash in Chippewa County released
Police say there are no signs of violence or forced entry, and there is no known threat to the...
Neighbors react after police find seven dead in Minnesota home
“Take immediate action” to stop COVID-19 Omicron variant: DHS urges
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Durand mom dies 12 days after having twins

Latest News

Walz and his family tested positive on Monday after his son experienced mild symptoms over the...
Minnesota Gov. Walz, family test positive for COVID-19
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
US population growth at lowest rate in pandemic’s 1st year
At least one person was killed when a plane collided with a paraglider in Fort Bend County,...
FAA investigating after one killed in Texas plane crash
Police in Atlanta are investigating reports of a shooting at a movie theater that apparently...
Man shot at movie theater in Atlanta after dispute over seats
One-on-one with Dr. Anthony Fauci
One-on-one with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Biden response to omicron: Full Interview