Pay raises for Wisconsin state employees approved

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin lawmakers on Tuesday approved 2% pay raises for all state employees except the Milwaukee County district attorney.

The bipartisan Joint Committee of Employment Relations voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve the pay plan. But whoever is the Milwaukee County district attorney after the 2024 election will not get the pay raise that all other district attorneys will receive.

Republican Senate President Chris Kapenga, co-chair of the committee, tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the pay raise was pulled back because of the $1,000 bail recommended by District Attorney John Chisholm’s office for a violent offender who went on to kill six people and injure more than 60 in Waukesha’s Christmas Parade.

