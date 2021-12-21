Advertisement

TIMOTHY HEARDEN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Timothy Hearden for the Sunshine Award. Tim is the maintenance director at Meadowbrook, a nursing home in Bloomer. Tim is a huge advocate for the residents and staff of Meadowbrook. He goes above and beyond his maintenance job description duties – advocating for and keeping the residents and staff in mind, always thinking about how things will affect them. Tim makes Meadowbrook such a happy, positive place to live and work.

Eden Lewan

