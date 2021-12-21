Advertisement

UW regents boost top leaders’ salary ranges amid searches

Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as the...
Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as the tree foliage begins to take on a golden hue during autumn on Nov. 3, 2016. (Photo by Jeff Miler/UW-Madison)(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System officials have dramatically increased salary ranges for top leaders, giving them more leverage as they search for the next system president and UW-Madison chancellor.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the Board of Regents on Monday unanimously approved boosting the system president’s salary range by almost 7%; the UW-Madison chancellor’s range by 21.7%; and the UW-Milwaukee chancellor’s range by 32%.

The regents approved a 7.1% increase for other chancellors, a 5.5% increase for system vice presidents, a 5% increase for the UW-Madison provost and a 9.6% increase for the UW-Milwaukee provost.

The system is currently searching for replacements for interim President Tommy Thompson and outgoing UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank.

